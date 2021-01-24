UP Govt Alters Excise Policy, Makes License Mandatory to Keep Liquor Over Prescribed Limit at Home

Many important decisions have been taken in the new Excise Policy approved by Yogi Adityanath Cabinet. The UP government has also made a provision to get a liquor license for personal use or a personal bar. According to the Additional Chief Secretary of Excise Department Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy, “under the new excise policy of the state, for personal use, individuals will have to obtain a license to purchase, transport or keep in private possession liquor in excess of the prescribed retail limit.”

For this, a license fee of Rs 12,000 and security amount of Rs 51,000 will have to be deposited every year under the stipulated conditions. According to the new policy, the limit of purchasing, transport, or private possession of only six liters of alcohol per person or in a house is fixed. In order to consume more liquor than this, a license has to be obtained from the Excise Department.

Speaking to news18, Additional Chief Secretary of Excise Department Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy said, “The state government has set a revenue target of Rs 6 thousand crores more than Rs 34,500 crore in the year 2021-22, against Rs 28,300 crore in the year 2020-21 of the Excise Department. As a result, 7.5 percent increase in annual license fees for country liquor, foreign liquor retail shops, and model shops for the year 2021-22. There has been no increase in the retail shop license fees of beer.”

He further added, “To promote liquor production in the state under the new policy, the liquor produced in the state from the fruits produced in the state will be exempted from consideration duty for the next five years.”