UP Govt Announces 50 Lakh and Govt Job for Saurabh Chaudhary who Won Gold at Asian Games

Saurabh Chaudhary not just bagged the gold medal but have also set a new record at the Asian Games with a score of 240.7 points. Saurabh had beaten Tomoyuki Matsuda in the final two shots to clinch the gold medal.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:August 21, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
Image: @Ra_THORe (Twitter)
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in UP has announced a prize money of Rs 50 lakh along with a government job for the 16-year-old ace shooter from Meerut, Saurabh Chaudhary who bagged a gold medal in 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Asian Games.

Chaudhary not just bagged the gold medal but have also set a new record at the Asian Games with a score of 240.7 points. Saurabh had beaten Tomoyuki Matsuda in the final two shots to clinch the gold medal.

CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated Saurabh for making UP proud. Hailing the young shooters at Asian Games, President of India, Ramnath Kovind tweeted.



Cricketer Virender Sehwag also tweeted.



Saurabh Chaudhary is the youngest Indian shooter to have bagged Gold for India before this at the Asian Games was Jaspal Rana when he was 17 at the 1994 Games in Hiroshima in the 25m centre pistol. Not just that, this is the 16-year-old's first senior tournament ever.

Saurabh Chaudhury's Gold medal is the third for India at this edition of the Asian games, with this also being the first for shooting. Another record is that this is the first time there have been two shooters bagging medals in the same pistol event for India at the Asiad.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports and MoS for Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India and Olympic silver medallist, Rajavardhan Singh Rathore also tweeted in praise of Saurabh.



| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
