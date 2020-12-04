UP Govt Announces 'No Bag Day' Once a Week in Primary Schools to Make Learning Fun

In an attempt to make learning more enjoyable for primary school children, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to have one day in week as 'No Bag Day'. On this one day, the emphasis will be on allowing students of classes 1 to 8 have a stress-free time and make them study in a fun way.

On the 'No Bag Day', students will come to school without a bag and will learn lessons through sports and games in an entertaining way. This decision has been taken in a meeting of the task force chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma aimed at implementing the changes under the New Education Policy, 2020. Instructions were given to raise the necessary resources to teach the students in an interesting manner.

In the meeting, Dr Sarika Mohan, Director of Child Development and Nutrition Department, gave a presentation regarding pre-primary education. At the pre-primary level, the emphasis was on making changes to teach lessons to students in an interesting way. At the same time, it was also agreed to set a no-bag day for students once a week in government schools. The deputy CM has also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the changes to be made from basic to higher education.

Additional Chief Secretary of Technical Education Department S Radha Chauhan said that there should be harmony between Anganwadi workers and primary school teachers, and students in primary schools should be brought from Anganwadi. The Anganwadi center should function as a pre-primary school.

Not only this, there was also a proposal to give more facilities to technical students. At the moment, the U-Rise portal prepared for the students of ITI, polytechnic and engineering colleges. They are being given complete information from admission to employment. Apart from this, online facilities for admission, fees and examination are being provided. Now it will have facilities for classroom assessment, online presence, credit-based curriculum and life-long education.

The State Higher Education Council President Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi, Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Monica S Garg and former Director of Secondary Education Council Krishna Mohan Tripathi were also present in the key meeting.