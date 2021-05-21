UP Govt Announces Prizes for Making Villages, Urban Wards ‘Corona Free’

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered district magistrates to ensure campaigns to break the chain of covid-19 infection: ‘Mera Gaon, Corona Mukta Gaon’ and ‘Mera Ward, Corona Mukta Ward’ run successfully in all villages and urban wards. To promote the campaign, district-level awards will be given to each three best performing villages and wards.

Additional funds will be granted to the winning regions by the state government for development work.

Chief Minister gave the order during a covid-19 review meeting at his official residence today. Noting that large-scale testing campaigns are leading to good results in villages, he appreciated the containment of covid infection due to hard work of monitoring committee and RRT teams and said the measures need to be made into a ‘mission.’

Urging officials to raise awareness on covid-19 in all villages, he called for spreading the message of ‘Corona Free Village’ as a goal for all villagers.

Lauding the police department’s pledge of ‘my line, corona free line’ as inspiring, he said effective control has helped the state contain the spread of covid. “The role of every citizen of the state, including medical workers, policemen, sanitation workers, Anganwadi workers, Asha sisters, is important to overcome covid,” he said.

Yogi had already set up separate monitoring committees and rapid response teams for urban and rural areas and strategised door-to-door screening. The downward trend in fresh cases in the state is being attributed to these speedy steps.

The World Health Organization (WHO), NITI Aayog and Bombay High Court have also recently praised the micro-level management of covid spread undertaken by the UP government. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has also implemented the UP model and has mandated the installation of vehicle location tracking devices in oxygen containers, tankers and other vehicles. Bihar has also implemented a software-based oxygen tracking system launched in Uttar Pradesh for the first time in the country. NITI Aayog has greatly appreciated the real-time management of oxygen tracking and supply.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had asked the DMs of the districts in a virtual dialogue on Thursday to prepare separate pandemic action plans for villages and cities.

