UP Govt Announces Rs 1,000 Aid for More Than 35 lakh Daily Wagers to Make up for Coronavirus Hit

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced a monetary help of Rs 1,000 for more than 35 lakh people in the state. These include 20,37,000 daily wage labourers and rickshaw pullers, etc. About 15 lakh people, who run kiosks and other small businesses, and are dependent on daily income to ends meet, will also be part of the relief scheme.

In an address on Saturday morning, Adityanath said, “In the wake of the current situation, we have decided to give Rs 1,000 to the daily wage labourers, rickshaw pullers, etc. who are registered with the labour department. About 15 lakh people who are dependent on daily income for their livelihood will also be given the same monetary relief. The exercise will be carried with the help of labour department.”

Stressing on the urgency for stringent measures, the chief minister said the outbreak can be stopped only with collective efforts. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged people to avoid gatherings. Coronavirus is in its second stage in our country and if we get successful in stopping it here, it will be a message for the whole world. This spread can be stopped only by stringent measures. Isolation wards have been made across UP and infected people are recovering. We need to be prepared to fight this disease. The government has taken this measure to minimise the effect of the virus in the state.”

He urged people to not panic, saying, “We have an ample supply of food and medicines. Our only motive is to bring the level of infection down to zero. People should not hoard supplies avoid unnecessary purchases. The government will not let shortage of anything happen in the state.”

Adityanath also urged people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and implement ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, as requested by Modi. “Pensioners in the state will get pension in advance during this period. More than one crore 1,65,00,000 families that are dependent on MNREGA will also get their supplies for the month through the DBT shops in the state,” he said.

The total COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reached 23, with nine cases in Lucknow, eight in Agra, four in Noida, two in Ghaziabad and one in Lakhimpur-Kheri.

