UP Govt Announces Rs 75,000 Incentive, Life Insurance Scheme for Doctors on Covid-19 Duty

In view of the risk to lives of doctors and health workers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government prepared a new strategy to ingest a sense of enthusiasm in 'corona warriors' serving their duty in fight against Covid-19.

In its strategy to encourage health workers, the state government announced a life insurance scheme under which an incentive amount of Rs 75,000 will be provided to the doctors discharging Covid-19 duties.

In his letter to the State Health Department, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad gave necessary instructions to the department to ensure better treatment facilities for the Covid-19 patients suffering from severe illness. The state government also planned to seek help of experts regarding the matter.

The state government has asked anaesthetics, cardiologists, nephrologists, chest physicians, gynaecologists and paediatricians to get themselves registered for the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), under which an incentive amount of about Rs 75,000 will be provided to them for performing 15-day Covid-19 duties.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts to meet twice daily to ensure better medical care for the affected people and an immediate resolution of the problems faced.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the state condcuting 1.30 lakh Covid-19 tests on a daily basis. He also emphasised on coming up with an advance strategy to increase the number of beds in testing and Covid-19 hospitals in the state.

The CM also directed officials to pay special attention to the number of infected people in the districts of Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, etc. In view of the transition of Covid-19 in public places, no religious or cultural event have been permitted in the state.