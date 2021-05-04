UP Govt Announces Special Centres for Free Vaccination of Working Journalists and Their Families

Amid the nationwide vaccination against Covid-19 is being carried out across states, the UP government have announced that the working journalists and their families will now be given special consideration. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to allot a centre separately for vaccination of journalists and their families who are above 18 years of age.

The Chief Minister is formulating a proposal where journalists and their families above 18 years could be vaccinated at their offices or by allotting a separate center.

CM Yogi Adityanath also instructed that media persons should be given priority in vaccination. Separate centres should be allotted for them and if required, they should go to their workplaces and meet the prescribed standards and free vaccination with their 18 plus family members.

Significantly, media workers and their families have also come under the grip of the fast-growing coronavirus infection in UP. A large number of media persons are still infected from Covid-19.

So far 16 journalists have died due to Covid-19. In such a situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given this instruction to the officials for the safety of the media workers.

It is worth noting that at present, those above the age of 18 years are being vaccinated in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Those above the age of 18 are being vaccinated at 10 centres in Lucknow.

