Lockdown in UP on Sunday, Govt Announces Rs 1,000 Fine for Not Wearing Masks

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a complete lockdown on Sundays in urban and as well as rural areas of the state. Only sanitisation work will be done on Sundays while emergency services will continue to operate. Directives have been given to district collectors across the state to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave instructions in the key review meeting to update the list of people eligible for maintenance allowance as the government plans some relief amount for them soon. The MLA funds will also be used in the Covid Care Fund with the permission of the MLAs.

No one allowed to step out without a mask, and those who flout the rule will be fined Rs 1,000 rupees. If someone is caught the second time, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

Instructions have also been given to build new Covid-19 hospitals in districts that have more than 2,000 active corona cases. Adityanath also gave instructions to convert private hospitals into Covid-19 hospitals.

Earlier on Thursday, the UP government had decided to postpone the UP board exams which were postponed due to panchayat elections. They were supposed to begin from 8 May. New dates will be announced only after the corona infection is controlled in the state.

On Thursday, 5,183 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from Lucknow along with 26 fatalities. At the same time, 22,439 fresh corona cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the entire state. The state also recorded 104 fatalities.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here