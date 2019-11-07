UP Govt Awards Voluntary Retirement to Seven State Officers Over Irregularities

Lucknow: The UP government has given forced retirement to seven Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers on Thursday over irregularities and corruption.

The PPS officers awarded VRS include Arun Kumar (Deputy Commandant PAC Agra), Vinod Kumar Rana (DSP Faizabad), Narendra Singh Rana (DSP Agra), Ratan Kumar Yadav (Deputy Commandant PAC Jhansi), Tejveer Singh Yadav (Deputy Commandant PAC Sitapur), Santosh Kumar Singh (CO Moradabad) and Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Deputy Commandant PAC Gonda).

The seven PPS officers, awarded Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) by the Yogi Adityanath government, are mostly from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and are mostly above 50 years of age. These officers were allegedly found involved in irregularities over the last ten years.

The Director General of Police, OP Singh confirming the action said, “These officers have been given VRS after several rounds of scrutiny and screening by a high-level committee of the government. The action was taken after the recommendation of the committee. Earlier 382 non-gazetted employees in the UP Police department which included Sub Inspectors, Constables and Head Constables were also awarded VRS by the state government earlier this year.”

According to sources in the department, very soon some more officers may be awarded VRS including IPS and PPS officers. Earlier in July, 201 employees of 29 departments were given VRS, out of which most officers were above 50 years of age.

The action comes as a result of zero tolerance policy of CM Yogi Adityanath towards corruption and negligence. CM Yogi Adityanath had also warned the erring officials of stern action if found involved in corruption or irregularities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.