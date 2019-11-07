Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Govt Awards Voluntary Retirement to Seven State Officers Over Irregularities

The seven PPS officers, awarded Voluntary Retirement Scheme by the Yogi Adityanath government, are mostly from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and are mostly above 50 years of age.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 7, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Govt Awards Voluntary Retirement to Seven State Officers Over Irregularities
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: The UP government has given forced retirement to seven Provincial Police Services (PPS) officers on Thursday over irregularities and corruption.

The PPS officers awarded VRS include Arun Kumar (Deputy Commandant PAC Agra), Vinod Kumar Rana (DSP Faizabad), Narendra Singh Rana (DSP Agra), Ratan Kumar Yadav (Deputy Commandant PAC Jhansi), Tejveer Singh Yadav (Deputy Commandant PAC Sitapur), Santosh Kumar Singh (CO Moradabad) and Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Deputy Commandant PAC Gonda).

The seven PPS officers, awarded Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) by the Yogi Adityanath government, are mostly from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and are mostly above 50 years of age. These officers were allegedly found involved in irregularities over the last ten years.

The Director General of Police, OP Singh confirming the action said, “These officers have been given VRS after several rounds of scrutiny and screening by a high-level committee of the government. The action was taken after the recommendation of the committee. Earlier 382 non-gazetted employees in the UP Police department which included Sub Inspectors, Constables and Head Constables were also awarded VRS by the state government earlier this year.”

According to sources in the department, very soon some more officers may be awarded VRS including IPS and PPS officers. Earlier in July, 201 employees of 29 departments were given VRS, out of which most officers were above 50 years of age.

The action comes as a result of zero tolerance policy of CM Yogi Adityanath towards corruption and negligence. CM Yogi Adityanath had also warned the erring officials of stern action if found involved in corruption or irregularities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram