UP Govt Begins House-to-House Case Finding in 1 Lakh Villages for Combating Covid-19

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated house to house active case finding of Covid-19 in rural areas to contain Covid-19 by testing people with symptoms, disease management and contact tracing. The state government started the drive on May 5 where it has sent teams to 97,941 villages in 75 districts.

In a report WHO said, “Those who tested positive are isolated and given a medicine kit with advice on disease management. All contacts of those who tested positive are quarantined and tested.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has also deployed 1,41,610 teams and 21,242 supervisors from the state health department to ensure all rural areas are covered with this Covid-19 case finding activity.

The WHO report also said that it is supporting Uttar Pradesh government in training and micro planning, has field officers on the ground to monitor and share real-time feedback with the government for immediate corrective action to ensure quality.

On the inaugural day, the field officers monitored over 2,000 government teams and visited at least 10,000 households. It is also supporting the UP government on the compilation of the final reports.

Two mobile vans have been allocated to each block within a district to test people with symptoms, even as routine sample collection and testing continues in Community Health Centres.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 14,501 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with 353 more fatalities, while 26,780 new cases pushed the infection tally to 14,25,919, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad also said 28,902 people have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

“There are currently 2,59,844 active cases in the state and the number of those who have recovered stands at 11,51,571," Prasad told reporters here. Prasad said since April 30, when there were 3,10,783 active COVID-19 cases, the number of such cases have come down by over 51,000 as recoveries have increased.

Lucknow recorded a maximum of 1,865 fresh cases, followed by 1,303 new infections in Moradabad, 1,227 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,167 in Meerut, 1,057 in Budaun, 991 in Gorakhpur, 953 in Ghaziabad, 782 in Kanpur, 796 in Varanasi, a health bulletin issued here said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the statewide coronavirus lockdown ending on Monday by a week, a senior official said. The “corona curfew" was earlier scheduled to end at 7 am on May 10.

Essential work such as vaccination, industrial activity and medical-related work are allowed. Instructions have also been issued to declare holidays in all government and private educational institutes and coaching institutes in the state till May 20. Online classes will also remain suspended during this period.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here