UP Govt Begins Working on Digital Elevation Model for All Rivers for Better Flood Management

Adopting a proactive approach to dealing with natural calamities, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has started training the volunteers to help people stranded in heavy rain, hailstorm, and floods like situations.

The government is picking volunteers from the age group of 18-40 years, who have a past experience serving in civil defence, community service, home guard, swimming, and disaster response operations. The retired soldiers from the women’s army are being given preference.

The UP government in association with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has also started expanding the ‘Aapda Mitra’ and ‘Aapda Sakhi’ schemes in 25 districts.

‘Aapda Mitras’ and ‘Aapda Sakhis’ are responsible for providing flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with any disaster. Under the scheme, people will be provided assistance to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc.

With help from the Revenue Department, the authorities are working expeditiously on this action plan for relief and disaster management. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self help groups will be given training in disaster management. Disaster management helpline number – 1070 – will also be integrated with 112 helplines.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.