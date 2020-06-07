UP Govt Challenges HC Order on Appointment of 69,000 Basic Teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged an Allahabad High Court order staying the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench of the court in Lucknow, comprising justices Pankaj Jaiswal and Dinesh Kumar Singh.

It has been filed by the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) on behalf of the state.

In its appeal, the ERA has said the single-judge bench order was unwarranted and illegal.

The Lucknow bench of Justice Alok Mathur on June 3 had stayed the selection process, prima facie finding that certain questions and answers were 'ambiguous and wrong' and, hence, it required fresh scrutiny by the UGC.

The HC bench had held that there has been an 'error' in the evaluation of question paper.

The recruitment examination was held on January 6, 2019 and its result was declared on May 12 this year.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on May 21 had asked the state government to explain the process adopted for the appointment through a chart, posting the matter for further hearing on July 6.

It asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain why it changed the earlier criteria of 45 per cent cut-off marks for the general category and 40 per cent for the reserved category.