Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Govt Clarifies No Beer or Wine Production Yet, Orders Only for Manufacture of Alcohol for Sanitisers

A senior official of UP Excise Department clarified there won’t be any sale of liquor in the state.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 17, 2020, 1:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Govt Clarifies No Beer or Wine Production Yet, Orders Only for Manufacture of Alcohol for Sanitisers
Policemen guard a near-empty stretch in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar during the coronavirus lockdown. (Image: Qazi Faraz Ahmad)

Lucknow: Soon after a letter from Principal Secretary Excise and Sugar Industry and Cane Development, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy went viral asking breweries and distilleries to start productions, many people in UP rejoiced as they started expecting sales of beer and wine to start soon.

However, the excise department has made clear that only alcohol will be manufactured in these distilleries which will be used in production of hand sanitisers. The decision on packaging, marketing and sales are banned till April 20.

A senior official of UP Excise Department clarified there won’t be any sale of liquor in the state. An order was issued on March 20 to all the distilleries to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitiser in their distilleries where liquor is manufactured/brewed. While the packaging, marketing and sales are banned till the government's decision after April 20, only sanitiser manufacturing and sale is permitted in the light of COVID-19, the official said.

Meanwhile, two more persons died of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday while 78 tested positive for the infection, taking the total fatalities in the state to 13 and active cases to 805, said an official statement. UP on Wednesday had reported three deaths and 67 fresh cases.

According to the latest data issued by the UP Health Department, 21,384 people have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 805 have been found positive and 20,374 have tested negative. The test reports of 205 people are still awaited.

Among the 13 deaths, the maximum (five) are from Agra, two from Moradabad, and one each from Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Meerut, Bulanshahr and Varanasi.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,445,844

    +19,931*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,127,873

    +57,556*

  • Cured/Discharged

    540,575

    +33,245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    141,454

    +4,380*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres