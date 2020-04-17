UP Govt Clarifies No Beer or Wine Production Yet, Orders Only for Manufacture of Alcohol for Sanitisers

Lucknow: Soon after a letter from Principal Secretary Excise and Sugar Industry and Cane Development, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy went viral asking breweries and distilleries to start productions, many people in UP rejoiced as they started expecting sales of beer and wine to start soon.

However, the excise department has made clear that only alcohol will be manufactured in these distilleries which will be used in production of hand sanitisers. The decision on packaging, marketing and sales are banned till April 20.

A senior official of UP Excise Department clarified there won’t be any sale of liquor in the state. An order was issued on March 20 to all the distilleries to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitiser in their distilleries where liquor is manufactured/brewed. While the packaging, marketing and sales are banned till the government's decision after April 20, only sanitiser manufacturing and sale is permitted in the light of COVID-19, the official said.

Meanwhile, two more persons died of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday while 78 tested positive for the infection, taking the total fatalities in the state to 13 and active cases to 805, said an official statement. UP on Wednesday had reported three deaths and 67 fresh cases.

According to the latest data issued by the UP Health Department, 21,384 people have been tested for coronavirus, out of which 805 have been found positive and 20,374 have tested negative. The test reports of 205 people are still awaited.

Among the 13 deaths, the maximum (five) are from Agra, two from Moradabad, and one each from Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Meerut, Bulanshahr and Varanasi.

