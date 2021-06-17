UP Govt Connects Villages with 14,935-km Long Road Network

The Uttar Pradesh government through its Public Works Department has created the biggest road connectivity in the remote areas of the State. Ever since the Yogi government came to power, the 14,935-km long road network has been expanded in rural areas.

A total of 2,275 habitations with a population of more than 250 people, located within a 5 km radius on either side of the 7 metres or wider roads, have been directly connected to the road network.

According to Census 2001, the PWD has constructed a 1,763 km road at Rs 1,114 crore which connects 1,557 revenue villages with a population of more than 250. A total of 1,543 revenue villages have been connected to the road network by constructing 1739.30 km long roads.

According to Census 2011, the construction of roads for 297 villages with a population of more than 250 has been completed for Rs 183.87 crore. A total of 163 such revenue villages have been connected to the road network by constructing a road of 184.34 km.

So far, 1,674 habitations have been connected with the connectivity route by constructing 2,121.57 km at Rs1,407 crore.

Under Mukhyamantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojana, construction of a 29-km long road has been almost completed for 33 revenue villages for Rs 14.35 crore.

Under this scheme, the construction of a 178-km long connectivity road at Rs 102.48 crore has been almost completed which will connect as many as 156 habitations directly with the road network.

