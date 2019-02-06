English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Govt Constitutes SIT to Probe 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots
The four-member SIT, to be headed by retired UP Director General of Police Atul, has been asked to submit its report within six months, the release said.
Family members of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi . (Representative photo/PTI)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an Special Investigation Team to probe the circumstances that led to riots in Kanpur in 1984 following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an official release said Tuesday night.
The four-member SIT, to be headed by retired UP Director General of Police Atul, has been asked to submit its report within six months, the release said.
Other members of the SIT include retired District Judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal and retired Additional Director (Prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava.
At least 125 people were killed in 1984 riots in Kanpur after the assassination of then prime minister Gandhi.
In August 2017, the apex court had issued a notice to the state government on a petition seeking an SIT probe of the riots.
