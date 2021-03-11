UP Govt Contractual Employee Commits Suicide By Jumping Before Train

Lucknow, Mar 10: A 26-year-old contractual employee in the Uttar Pradesh state secretariat allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Lucknow on Wednesday, police said. The young man, identified as Vishal Saini, was arrested during a raid on a sex racket operating in a spa last month and was released on bail on March 4, the police said.

In a purported suicide note found on his body, Saini alleged that a woman IPS officer had “framed” him in the sex racket case and spoiled his career and image, compelling him to take the extreme step. Saini jumped before a running train in the Hasanganj police station area in the state capital.

In a statement, the Lucknow police rejected Saini’s allegations as “unfounded”. According to the statement, a police team led by the woman IPS officer raided the spa on February 13 and arrested several people including Saini.

The police said that neither Saini nor his family had made any complaint alleging that he was falsely implicated in the sex racket case.

