UP Govt Decides to Strengthen Healthcare in Rural Parts Ahead of Polls, Introduces 'Health ATM's' to Dispense Medicines

In an attempt to diversify the Primary Healthcare Sector and extend medical facilities in the rural hinterland, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to introduce automated medicine dispensing machines.

The state Health Department has been instructed to chalk out a pragmatic action plan and install ‘Health ATMs’- walk-in medical kiosks with integrated medical devices for basic vitals, cardiology, neurology, pulmonary testing, gynaecology, basic laboratory testing, and emergency facilities, staffed by a medical attendant in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The kiosks will perform checkups on 16 parameters, some of which include- body mass index (BMI), bone mass, hydration in the body, pulse rate, muscle mass, blood pressure, hemoglobin, metabolic age, weight, height, temperature, basal metabolic rating, visceral fat, oxygen saturation, and blood glucose.

Chairing a high-level COVID Review meeting with senior officials on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also issued directives to ensure that training of technicians should be completed at the earliest possible in order to expedite the process of setting up the ATMs.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been roping in innovative measures to provide primary healthcare facilities in the remotest regions, villages and rural areas of the state. The Health ATMs will provide quick and convenient preventive health screening to the citizens and will help in enabling the government in providing accessible medicare facilities at the grassroots level.

By providing seamless access to quality caregivers and affordable and quick diagnostics, Health ATMs will empower consumers to be more cognizant about their health. They will also connect patients with certified doctors using high-definition video conferencing, digital medical devices and web/mobile applications.

As most doctors do not want to serve in far-flung areas, the concept of Health ATMs will enable technology in bridging this gap by providing health care to the rural populace. These smart machines will be able to diagnose a medical condition in about 16 minutes and will also dispense pills for free, which will emerge as a boon for people amid the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and the monsoon season.

