UP Govt Deploys Nodal Officers in All 75 Districts as Rural Areas Emerge as Covid-19 Hotspots

To control the coronavirus spread in rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday deployed some of its senior administrative officers across all districts. Chief minister The BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in UP has deployed 59 senior administrative officers as nodal officers across all districts. These officers have beenn directed to camp in the respective districts for a week and will submit a report to the government.

During the review meeting on Covid-19 situation, Adityanath instructed the officers to focus more on rural areas. Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary level officers will monitor the work of the district administration. The nodal officers will take reports daily from the respective district magistrates and sector in-charge officers.

The nodal officers will also ensure the availability of oxygen beds in healthcare facilities catering to covid-19 patients. These officers will be sending the report to the government after a week of monitoring the situation.

Some of the key officers who have been appointed as nodal officers include of T Venkatesh in Ayodhya, Rajan Shukla in Maharajganj, Dimple Verma in Hardoi, Hemant Rao in Etawah and Auraiya, BL Meena in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, Prabhat Sarangi in Etah and Hathras, Suresh Chandra in Bareilly, Sudhir Garg in Pratapgarh, Bhuvnesh Kumar in Jaunpur and B Hekali Jhimomi in Deoria.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported fresh 12,547 cases of Covid-19, cases along with 281 deaths.The state capital Lucknow reported 617 cases along with 12 fatalities. On the other hand, Meerut reported 87 cases and 19 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

