1-min read

UP Govt Education Officer Suspended for Posting Objectionable Message on Pulwama Attack

Amid protests of strict actions against DK Yadav, the district authorities and Uttar Pradesh government recommended his suspension on grounds of an objectionable social media post on Pulwama terror attack.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2019, 10:29 AM IST
Image for representation (Photo: Penn Today)
Muzaffarnagar: A government education officer in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media about the Pulwama terror attack, officials said Friday.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari DK Yadav was suspended on the recommendation of district authorities here and the Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps in this connection, according to Additional District Magistrate Amit Kumar.

Yadav was suspended for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media about the Pulwama incident on Thursday, the officials said.

Some people also staged a protest outside Yadav's office over his comment and demanded strict action against him.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.
