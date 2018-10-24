English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Govt Employees to Go On Three-day Strike From October 25 Over Pension
The decision to go ahead with the strike came after talks with Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey on the reinstatement of old pension for employees who joined after 2005 failed on Wednesday.
In this image, three policemen hold posters in support of the three-day strike called in Uttar Pradesh against NPS
Loading...
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh joint action committee of state employees is set to go on an indefinite strike from October 25, in support of their demands, including the roll back of the contributory new pension scheme (NPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme.
The decision to go ahead with the strike came after talks with Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey on the reinstatement of old pension for employees who joined after 2005 failed on Wednesday.
A delegation of employees’ union leaders met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning. The CM decided to set up an eight-member committee which, after probing into the issue, will provide a report to the government in two months time.
Meanwhile, ‘Pension Bahali Manch’ chief Dinesh Chandra Sharma has called for a meeting of employees union to discuss the future course of action. “The government is trying to convince employees with figures and data about NPS, saying it is as good, if not better than old pension scheme. However, we also have our facts ready and the officials have been unable to answer our queries,” he said.
He added that even though the forum is open for dialogue, the time for negotiations was running out as the state government is "underestimating the situation."
On the other hand, responding to the indefinite strike notice served by the state employees and the teachers, the state government directed the DCs and the DMs to establish direct communication with the employees and their leaders, to clear the misconceptions about the new pension scheme.
There are over 1.7 million state government employees in the state, including teachers. Police officials have also extended support to the protests.
Several posts such as a photograph of three policemen in uniform seen hiding their faces with posters of the strike have gone viral on social media.
In a bid to garner support, union leaders of various teachers, employees and officers’ unions will reportedly also embark on a bike rally in district headquarters, including state capital Lucknow, on Wednesday.
The decision to go ahead with the strike came after talks with Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey on the reinstatement of old pension for employees who joined after 2005 failed on Wednesday.
A delegation of employees’ union leaders met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning. The CM decided to set up an eight-member committee which, after probing into the issue, will provide a report to the government in two months time.
Meanwhile, ‘Pension Bahali Manch’ chief Dinesh Chandra Sharma has called for a meeting of employees union to discuss the future course of action. “The government is trying to convince employees with figures and data about NPS, saying it is as good, if not better than old pension scheme. However, we also have our facts ready and the officials have been unable to answer our queries,” he said.
He added that even though the forum is open for dialogue, the time for negotiations was running out as the state government is "underestimating the situation."
On the other hand, responding to the indefinite strike notice served by the state employees and the teachers, the state government directed the DCs and the DMs to establish direct communication with the employees and their leaders, to clear the misconceptions about the new pension scheme.
There are over 1.7 million state government employees in the state, including teachers. Police officials have also extended support to the protests.
Several posts such as a photograph of three policemen in uniform seen hiding their faces with posters of the strike have gone viral on social media.
In a bid to garner support, union leaders of various teachers, employees and officers’ unions will reportedly also embark on a bike rally in district headquarters, including state capital Lucknow, on Wednesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone XR Review: The Colourful iPhone That Sets up Many Questions
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Neetu and Rishi Kapoor for a Family Dinner in New York, See Pics
- Is This Perfect Square Iceberg an Alien Apartment Complex or the World's Largest Ice Cube?
- Pixelgate? Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Reliability Issues Just Don’t Seem to Stop
- WATCH: Veena Artist Plays Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' Without a Pause
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...