UP Govt Employees to Go On Three-day Strike From October 25 Over Pension

: The Uttar Pradesh joint action committee of state employees is set to go on an indefinite strike from October 25, in support of their demands, including the roll back of the contributory new pension scheme (NPS) and restoration of the old pension scheme.The decision to go ahead with the strike came after talks with Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey on the reinstatement of old pension for employees who joined after 2005 failed on Wednesday.A delegation of employees’ union leaders met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning. The CM decided to set up an eight-member committee which, after probing into the issue, will provide a report to the government in two months time.Meanwhile, ‘Pension Bahali Manch’ chief Dinesh Chandra Sharma has called for a meeting of employees union to discuss the future course of action. “The government is trying to convince employees with figures and data about NPS, saying it is as good, if not better than old pension scheme. However, we also have our facts ready and the officials have been unable to answer our queries,” he said.He added that even though the forum is open for dialogue, the time for negotiations was running out as the state government is "underestimating the situation."On the other hand, responding to the indefinite strike notice served by the state employees and the teachers, the state government directed the DCs and the DMs to establish direct communication with the employees and their leaders, to clear the misconceptions about the new pension scheme.There are over 1.7 million state government employees in the state, including teachers. Police officials have also extended support to the protests.Several posts such as a photograph of three policemen in uniform seen hiding their faces with posters of the strike have gone viral on social media.In a bid to garner support, union leaders of various teachers, employees and officers’ unions will reportedly also embark on a bike rally in district headquarters, including state capital Lucknow, on Wednesday.