UP Govt Expedites Relief Operations; Dry Rations Provided To 20,768 People Affected by Flood

Amid continuous downpour, the Uttar Pradesh government has expedited its relief and rescue operations on a war footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property in flood-affected areas in the state. The government has been making elaborate arrangements to provide relief to people affected by the floods. The work of transferring the people in flood affected areas to other places as well as of providing dry ration is being done at a rapid pace.

As many as 951 flood shelters in compliance with Covid-19 protocol have been set up for the people trapped in the flood affected areas of the state. In the flood relief camps, facilities like drinking water, toilets, clothes, utensils and bedding among others are being provided.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as many as 70050 lunch packets and over 9506 dry ration packets have been distributed by the government to the flood affected people in the span of the last 24 hours.

Due to heavy rains, as many as 1243 villages of over 23 districts of the state have been affected by the floods. At the same time, there is an increase in the water levels of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa, Sharda , Kuwano and Chambal above the danger level. Teams of NDRF, SDRF along with PAC have been deployed for relief and rescue work in these districts. The command of relief and rescue has been given to PAC in 39 districts, while SDRF has been deployed in 11 districts and NDRF in 9 districts.

The state government has deployed as many as 1992 boats for rescue operations in the flood affected areas while 1228 flood posts have been set up in the State. As many as 564 medical teams have been constituted in the flood areas which are engaged in providing immediate medical treatment facilities to the people trapped in the flood-affected areas.

The Jal Shakti minister has been directed to review the flood situation and relief and rescue work with the officials of the local administration. An aerial survey of the flood-hit areas around the Chambal and Yamuna districts is being conducted.

Over 20768 dry ration kits have been distributed by the government so far, while 9506 people have been distributed dry ration kits in the last 24 hours. The state government has distributed 167213 lunch packets to the affected people till now. In the last 24 hours itself, 70050 lunch packets have been distributed.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have evacuated 536 people from flood affected areas and have shifted them to relief camps. NDRF teams have been deployed in 9 districts of the state. As many as 10 teams of NDRF have been deployed in 9 districts of the state namely Etawah, Jalaun, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow , Ballia and Varanasi. While 12 teams of SDRF have been deployed in Etawah, Jalaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Lucknow, Balrampur, Prayagraj, Agra, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ballia and Kushinagar.

Similarly, 17 PAC teams have been deployed in 14 districts of the state including Sitapur, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Agra, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Gonda, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Etah and Meerut.

Air Force helicopters have been distributing relief material to the flood affected families. Due to the floods in Chambal and Yamuna river, the contact between Madhogarh tehsil of Jalaun and 5 villages of Kalpi was lost. Relief material was distributed to the families in these villages with the help of 2 Air Force helicopters.

Committees have been formed by the government at the village level for rescue and relief works in the flood affected villages. To maintain coordination with these village level committees and nodal officers, police personnel with one wireless set each have been deployed in each village.

