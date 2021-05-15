UP Govt Extends Corona Curfew Till May 24, Poor Families to Get Food Grains for Next 3 Months

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced to provide 3kgs of wheat and 2kgs of rice per unit to eligible Antyodaya and ration card holders for the next three months. “The decision has been taken in view of the hardship being faced by the poor and needy people in the situation arising out of the Covid-19. It will benefit about 15 crore people of the state," chief minister Yogi Adityanath said while presiding over a virtual meeting of the council of ministers.

The government also decided to extend the partial curfew till May 24. In another decision to provide relief to daily wage earners of urban areas, the UP government announced to provide a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 for one month to the poor and economically weaker sections of the society. The beneficiary, about one crore in number, will include small shopkeepers, daily wage labourers, rickshaw/e-rickshaw drivers, palledars ,barbers, washermen, cobblers, confectioners etc.

Adityanath said that during corona curfew, food arrangements should be continued for the needy through community kitchens as no person should remain hungry. Essential services will continue to operate. The CM also instructed to start conducting online classes from May 20 in all educational institutions.

He said the state government is committed towards the welfare of workers. “Two schemes are being operated to provide social security to all the workers of the state. In the event of death or disability of a labourer in an accident, a security insurance cover of Rs 2 lakhs and health insurance cover up to Rs 5 lakhs has been provisioned through these schemes," he pointed out.

