UP Govt Forms 12-member Team to Ensure Timely Detection, Treatment of Black Fungus Cases

At a time when several states have reported fresh cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in some Covid-19 patients, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday swung into action and constituted a 12-member committee from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to timely detect and treat the infected patients in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the concerned officials to coordinate with the committee to formulate and release the necessary guidelines for treatment of fungal infection.

The team will be responsible for forming Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), making treatment protocols, ensuring availability of medicines and database of cases, creation of more teams in state medical colleges and hospitals, sensitization of healthcare workers for early diagnosis and management of cases as per ICMR guidelines as well as making recommendations to reduce panic among public and health care workers.

The state government has asserted that the availability of essential medicines must be ensured and all arrangements should be made for both prevention and treatment of the infection. It further asked the authorities to immediately connect all medical colleges, Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and other physicians involved in the treatment of black fungus cases with SGPGIMS to facilitate necessary medical training for them.

Black fungus, or mucormycosis, is a fungal infection reported among patients who have recovered from the coronavirus. Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha have logged such cases over the past week amid spiralling cases of coronavirus.

The high risk groups for black fungus are: Covid-19 patients, patients with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus (DM), Type 2 DM patients on high steroids therapy, patients receiving Immuno-suppressive therapy and patients in ICU for a long time, on oxygen therapy and with high ferritin.

