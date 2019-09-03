UP Govt Forms SIT on SC Order to Probe Law Student's Claims of Harassment against BJP Leader

Lucknow: After the orders of the Supreme Court in the case of the law student from Shahjahanpur who had levelled charges of harassment against former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, the Uttar Pradesh government will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the high-profile case.

Naveen Arora, Inspector General of Grievances, will head the SIT that will comprise Commandant PAC Ghaziabad Bharti Singh as a member. More members will be added if required, the government said.

Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has ordered the Bareilly Commissioner and the Rohelkhand University Vice-Chancellor to ensure admission to the law student and her brother. Orders have also been given to provide adequate security to the victim and her family members.

The orders came a day after the law student recorded her statement in the Supreme Court.

The woman, who had gone missing, met her parents on Sunday on the apex court’s orders, two days after she was found. After an emotional reunion, the woman confirmed the charges of harassment against Chinmayanand made earlier in a video.

“Today I met my daughter and she has claimed that the charges she had pressed against Swami Chinmayanand in the video are all true,” the father said. He had earlier claimed that the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads the Mumukshu ashram, was behind his daughter’s disappearance. He claimed that Chinmayanand and “some others” had sexually abused her daughter and other women.

After her disappearance, the UP Police traced the law student to Rajasthan. The apex court, which had taken up the matter after a group of lawyers filed a petition, directed that the woman stay in Delhi for four days and her parents brought to the capital to meet her.

In the video posted earlier, the student alleged that Chinmayanand had been threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She had also sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Adityanath. The woman had been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live-streaming the video on Facebook.

Chinmayanand rubbished the allegations and called it a conspiracy. He had earlier told News18, “It is an attempt to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government. I am being falsely framed just like Kuldeep Singh Sengar (rape accused Unnao MLA now in jail).”

The Uttar Pradesh Women Commission had also sought a report from the Shahjahanpur district administration on the student's disappearance. “We have taken note of the incident and sought a report in this regard from district magistrate and superintendent of police of Shahjahapur. We are awaiting report and will ensure that she returns safely,” UPWC Chief Vimla Batham had said.

