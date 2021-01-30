UP Govt Further Relaxes Covid-19 Restrictions in Fresh Covid-19 Guidelines

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed to further relax the restrictions imposed in the state in view of the coronavirus infection. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari issued a new guidelines under which a maximum of 200 persons are allowed at a time of 50% of the rated capacity in a closed institution such as hall or room. Use of fae mask and social distancing norms will remain mandatory. Less than 50 percent of the ground area will be allowed to use as against the earlier the limit of 40 per cent.

The new guidelines will be applicable from February 1.

According to the UP Chief Secretary, restrictions for elderly and vulnerable people will continue like before. In this, people above 65 years of age, people suffering from more than one disease, pregnant females and children below 10 years will be able to leave the house only when necessary for health related requirements, otherwise they will have to stay indoors.

As per the new mandate, instead of 40 per cent area in an open area now 50 percent capacity of the area will be allowed for gathering. “For the control of Corona, the state government has been successful so far. For the past four months, there has been a steady decrease in the active case of Corona. Nevertheless, to get complete control over this pandemic, there is a need to take precautions and follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the state more strictly,” said Chief Secretary RK Tiwari.

The guideline states that appropriate action will be taken against those who do not wear masks in public and in the workplace. In crowded places social distancing should be strictly followed. There will be no restriction on the movement of people from other states or inside the state. Similarly, cross-border transportation will be allowed as per the treaty conditions with neighbouring countries. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for it, the guideline said.