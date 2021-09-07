UP Further Eases Night Curfew With Decline in Covid Cases. Check Timings, Other Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to further relax night curfew in the state by one hour in view of decline in Covid-19 cases. The night curfew hours will now be from 11 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 6 am. According to an order issued by additional chief secretary home, Awanish Awasthi, the new timings will come into immediate effect.

However, the order said, other coronavirus protocols will continue to be strictly followed - wearing masks, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing.

The new order came after cinema hall and multiplex owners and those in the hospitality business had sought relaxation in curfew hours since it was adversely affecting their businesses.

Covid-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 17,09,457. Of the 12 cases, two each were reported from Jalaun, Badaun, one each from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad and Amethi, a government bulletin had said.

No fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll stood at 22,861, it said. Fifteen patients were discharged Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,86,369.

The active caseload in the state stood at 227 of which 186 were in home isolation, it said. In the past 24 hours, more than 1.85 lakh samples were tested. So far, over 7.36 crore samples have been examined in the state, it added.

Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed:

1. Markets, shops and business establishments to operate on Sundays.

2. Movement of people allowed on Sundays from 6 am to 10 pm.

3. Malls, eateries and bars can remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

4. Cinemas to function with a maximum 50 per cent capacity.

5. Swimming pools to remain closed.

