1-MIN READ

UP Govt Gave 5 Lakh Jobs in Last 6 Years, State Has Immense Scope for Employment: CM Yogi to News18

By: Majid Alam

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 14:21 IST

New Delhi, India

CM Yogi Adityanath said UP government has given jobs to more than 5 lakh people in last six years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state government has given government jobs to more than 5 lakh people in the last six years.

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, CM Yogi said, “In the last six years, we gave more than 5 lakh government jobs in the state. Through the help of MSME and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Scheme, we gave a platform to more than 1.61 lakh youths in the state.”

The UP Chief Minister also said that schemes of the centre and state governments provided economic independence to businesses and traders in the state.

“Through the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana and other schemes, the state government helped in providing economic independence to more than 60 lakh traders and industrialists,” CM Yogi said.

He further said that in the next six years, the state will provide be capable of providing employment to lakhs of youths. Uttar Pradesh has 96 lakh Units for the MSME sector and the state has immense scope for employment, he added.

CM Yogi also said that with PM Modi’s leadership, the GDP and per capita income of UP doubled and the state is targeting to become a one trillion dollar economy.

“If the country has to make an economy of 5 trillion, then the role of Uttar Pradesh will be big. PM Modi had given a target of 1 trillion-dollar economy of Uttar Pradesh. Utter Pradesh is state of opportunity. We have target to bring investment more than our GDP,” he said.

first published:February 05, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 14:21 IST
