UP Govt Gears Up For Covid Inoculation Process, Officials to Chalk Out Plans for Vaccine Tranportation, Storage

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process of identifying centres for Covid-19 inoculation in the state. State’s Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has sought a plan for transportation and storage of Covid vaccine at district and division levels.

In a key meeting held on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary also emphasized the training of health staff for vaccination purposes. Tiwari has also asked concerned officials to submit a foolproof plan for safe storage and transportation of the vaccine within two days.

The district magistrates have also been asked to prepare a list of vaccinators at district levels in coordination with the state health department. And those who could be included in the list of vaccinators are- retired health officials, staff from medical, dental, nursing, unani, homoeopathy and pharmacy colleges.

A circular has also been issued by the office of UP Chief Secretary asking to ensure proper disposal of biomedical waste according to the preparation of Covid-19 vaccination. The concerned officials have also been asked to keep ready the vaccine-related logistics including boxes for the vaccine, syringes, ice packs as in when required. Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Additional Chief Secretary Medical Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “The process of identification of vaccination centres is being done along with preparing a list of vaccinators is underway.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,824 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday taking the tally to 5,58,173. The state also reported 23 fresh fatalities taking the final tally to 7,967. Till date, the state has tested 20621452 samples out of which 167,726 were tested in the last 24 hours itself. The recovery rate stood around 94.74% on Tuesday.

Out of the fresh reported cases, a maximum of 233 cases were reported from the state capital Lucknow, followed by Ghaziabad with 187 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar with 114 cases, Meerut with 148 cases, Varanasi with 126 cases and Kanpur with 79 cases.