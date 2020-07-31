UP Govt Gears Up to Conduct Sero Survey from August 5; Samples to be Collected from Agra, Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to conduct a serological survey in the state in order to contain Covid-19 in the state, even as total cases reached 81,039.

The sero survey is likely to start August 5. Random samples will be collected to determine the presence of antibodies in the public.

The state's Health Department is buying one lakh kits to conduct the survey.

The initial phase of the survey will include districts Agra, Meerut, where the caseload has been decreasing recently. The survey is expected to ascertain more specific details on the present status of immunity; being a reliable method used globally to measure the level of antibodies against a certain infection. It has already been conducted in states like many states including Delhi and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, as per the official data of the Health Department, 3,765 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday which took the total tally to 81,039 in the state. A total of 57 deaths were reported which took the total number of fatalities to 1,587 in the state. Till date 46,803 people have been discharged from hospitals while there were 32,649 active cases in the state.

The state capital` Lucknow continues to be the worst hit with a whopping 485 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This was followed by Kanpur with 208 cases, Varanasi with 153 cases, Prayagraj with 133 cases, Moradabad with 125 cases, Gautam Budh Nagar with 110 cases, Ballis with 100 cases and Mirzapur with 68 cases.

The UP government on Thursday announced the continuation of weekend restrictions in the state for the month of August as well, however most of the guidelines for ‘unlock-3’ issued by the central government will be adopted by the state government.