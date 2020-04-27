UP Govt Gears Up to Send 10,000 Students Stranded in Prayagraj to Home Districts, Deploys 300 Buses

Lucknow: After facilitating safe travel for students from Kota, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is now gearing up to send back stranded students studying in Prayagraj to their homes.

The Chief Minister has issued an order concerning the same and asked authorities to build quarantine centres with capacities of 15,000 to 25,000 in all the districts. This is an attempt to strengthen the dampening COVID-19 healthcare system in the state.

Adityanath on Monday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the condition of the state through video conferencing, elaborating on how the lockdown was being followed with utter caution.

Following which, during a review meeting with Team 11, Adityanath directed officials to start the distribution of free food grains from May 1. The ration would be available to every needy and the work of ration distribution will start through 3 crores 50 lakh ration cards in the state, he added.

Addressing a press briefing in Lucknow on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, "as per CM’s orders, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj, will deploy 300 buses to send students which will depart from three spots in the city. In the first phase of this process, students of- Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Fatehpur and Chitrakoot will be sent to their homes. Later, students of other districts will be sent via buses." Separate arrangements have been made for girls and boys, he emphasised.

Talking about the migrants' movement Awasthi said, “so far 12,200 workers have been brought back from Haryana to UP with the help of 328 buses after the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On April 26, a total of 9,992 workers were brought to the four borders of the state of which 74 buses reached the Saharanpur border, 55 buses on Shamli border, 47 buses on Baghpat border, 63 buses on Mathura border and 89 buses on Bulandshahr border.”

The medical examination of all the workers who are returning has been done and then they were sent through 349 buses to quarantine centers in their respective districts where they will have to stay for 14 days, he added.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 fresh cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 1,986. With 1556 active cases, 399 people have been treated and discharged, along with 31 deaths.

