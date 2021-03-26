UP Govt Gets Relief in Panchayat Elections Case as SC Asks Petitioner to Go to Allahabad HC

In a big relief to the UP government, the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the case regarding reservation in Panchayat elections and asked the petitioners to go to the High Court. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission announced the election dates in Lucknow on Friday.

The petitioner had approached the Supreme Court against Allahabad High Court judgement to shift the base year for reservations to 2015 from 1995. The counsel for the petitioner stated that it was a better effort to conduct the election on the basis of the reservation list of 1995 but it was changed. Hearing the petition, the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refused to interfere in the matter and asked the petitioner to go to the High Court.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also filed a caveat application in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. In this application, the state government said that when the Supreme Court is hearing the petitions filed for the election of the panchayat, then the government’s side should be heard in the court.

Dilip Kumar of Sitapur district had filed a special leave petition (SLP) last Saturday regarding the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections. The 186-page petition challenged the Allahabad High Court’s decision and argued that the order given by the High Court regarding reservation should be changed.

Petitioner Dilip Kumar had appealed to the Supreme Court to consider reservation of seats for this election by considering 1995 as the base year. He said that the government had issued a mandate to do the same in February. There was reservation in this regard, but later the High Court rejected it and considering 2015 as the base year, the government ordered fresh reservation.

Following the Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere, the way for panchayat elections in 75 districts of the state has been cleared. Shortly before this decision of the Supreme Court, the State Election Commission has announced the election dates. Today, the final reservation list is also being released. However, in some districts, the list has been released late on Thursday night. Earlier, it was being said that only after the hearing on the petition filed in the Supreme Court regarding reservation in panchayat elections today, the Commission will take a decision about its next step, but shortly before this hearing, State Election Commissioner in Lucknow Manoj Kumar Announced the election dates.

The dates of the UP Panchayat elections have been announced by the State Election Commission. Giving this information, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar said that the elections will be held in four phases. Polling will be held on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.