UP Govt Gives Major Boost to Education in State Budget, Rs 18,172 Cr Allotted for Integrated Campaign

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh in its fifth and last budget for the State has proposed several provisions to strengthen the education sector.

For the Basic Education Department, Rs 18,172 crore has been earmarked for the integrated education campaign, Rs 110 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively, for providing free school bags and uniforms to all students from class 1 to class 8 every year. In addition to this, there will be provisions of Rs 3,406 crore for the mid-day meal programme and Rs 300 crore for providing shoe-stocking and sweaters to all children.

In a bid to improve secondary education, the Rs 200 crore for development of infrastructure facilities in aided private secondary schools has also been earmarked. Whereas, Rs 100 crore is proposed to complete the residual works of the government inter colleges under construction and Rs 90 crore for the construction of one new Sainik School in Gorakhpur and completion of the residual work at Sainik Schools in Mainpuri, Jhansi and Amethi. The budget will provide Rs 15 crore for the development and construction of a girls’ hostel and an auditorium in the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Sainik School in Sarojini Nagar.

In addition to this, Rs 5 crore is proposed for the formation of Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Education Directorate and an office of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Council and for the construction of aided non-government secondary schools.

For the Higher Education, budgetary provisions of Rs 200 crore have been proposed for the development of Rajkiya Mahavidyalaya and one state university will be set up in each of the divisions of the State.