UP Govt Has Masterplan for Developing 14 Cities Including Lucknow, Varanasi

Lucknow: In an attempt to meet the requirements of urban cities, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to develop 14 big cities in a new way, this will include the state capital Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Taking note of the growing population, houses, vehicles and ever-escalating future needs, the Chief Minister has given nod to make changes in the master plan of these cities. A new master plan will be made for these 14 cities, while there will be amendments in some others.

The new master plan will include the beautification and conservation of historical and religious sites, ponds, reservoirs, lakes, etc. as well as wildlife sanctuaries, reserve forests, environment and forests and other protected areas.

The exercise of selecting a consultant in the housing department for preparing the city development plan for these big cities has already started. The 14 cities which will be developed include Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra, Mathura, Bareilly, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

While preparing the master plan, land use will be determined according to the current needs in the cities. All the major structures including rivers, airports, bus stands and military areas will be displayed in the master plan.

A committee headed by the Secretary, Housing will prepare a proposal to add new things according to the need in the master plan. It has also been directed to include regional development plans in the new master plan so that the concerned cities don’t face any problem in the coming days. Also, the firing range of the army in these cities will be declared as a ‘sensitive’ area.

According to the current requirements, the new industrial area, bus stand, master plan road and all other such installations including water works and sewage treatment plants, garbage disposal center will also be mentioned in the master plan. The existing structures built against land use in the cities will be adjusted according to the mandate in the master plan.