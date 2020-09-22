UP Govt Inaugurates Covid-19 Ward in Lucknow Made in 5 Days, State to Get 3 More Testing Labs

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary inaugurated Apollomedics’ makeshift dedicated Covid-19 facility in Lucknow on Monday. The hospital was built in mere five days under German Hanger.

The Covid-19 will get three more RT PCR labs by the end of this month, which will further increase the testing capacity of the state.

“Apollomedics Super Specialty Hospital, Lucknow got on its toes to build a fully fledged COVID hospital in just 5 days. The initiative is highly commendable. The infrastructure is one of its kinds which come under high-end facility for critically ill Covid-19 patients,” RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary said.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the state health department to increase the sample testing and ordered the health department to set up laboratories across districts in the state.

“Very soon the state will have three more laboratories for RT PCR testing in Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Ballis districts. These laboratories will start functioning by the end of September 2020,” Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (health and family welfare) said.

As per official data of the health department, the state is approximately testing 1.5 lakh samples every day out of which about 50,000 samples were tested through RT PCR method. The state has tested more than 86 lakh samples till date.

The state government is using 34 government laboratories for RT PCR testing while 10 private labs are also employed for testing. Apart from this, the government is using 14 state medical colleges and institutes for testing samples using RT PCR method.