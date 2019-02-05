English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Govt Invokes ESMA, Bans Strike in State Universities Till June 2019
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government Monday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), banning any strike in the services of the state universities and affiliated colleges till June 2019.
According to a notification issued in this regard, the government has prohibited strike till June 5, 2019 in all services of the state universities established under the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act, 1973, including constituent colleges, associated colleges and affiliated colleges.
The ban has been issued in public interest, the notification said.
