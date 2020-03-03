UP Govt Issues Alert Over Coronavirus, 120 Samples Sent to Pune Lab

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert after few people came in contact with a suspected coronavirus patient from Delhi. The alert came hours after a traveller who returned to India recently from a trip to Dubai was admitted at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow. He was kept in isolation after he showed symptoms of the virus.

More than 2,200 people have showed symptoms of the virus in India and 120 samples have been sent for testing to Pune. However, no confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to News18, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, “We have tracked people who came in contact with the coronavirus patient from Delhi. We have sent samples for testing to Pune and the suspected patients have been kept in quarantine. We should get the results of the samples sent to Pune by today evening or tomorrow.”

As per the health bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened surveillance and control measures against the disease. Till date, 2,220 travelers from the virus affected countries have been identified and tracked by District Surveillance Units and WHO-NPSP teams. Around 98 of them were found to be symptomatic. Samples of four travelers have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), PUNE, samples of 53 travelers were sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow and 51 samples of travelers were given to National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Delhi.

About 101 of the samples taken were reported negative while results of seven samples are pending at laboratories. The 708 travelers who are being tracked were reported to be in fine health and in isolation at home.

Preventive Steps taken by State Health Department



Across India, around 820 isolation beds have been reserved for travelers returning from China. The government has ensured that adequate infection prevention logistics are available for travelers and hospital staff. All medical colleges have also been asked to be prepared. A traveler from Noida was admitted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi after he came in contact with a patient of German origin who tested positive. However, the hospital said the Delhi resident was in stable condition and his test result was negative.

Anti-virus Measures suggested by UP Government



The preventive measures suggested by the UP State Government include home isolation of all asymptomatic travelers for next 28 days after returning from the following 12 countries - China, Hong-Kong, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Italy and Iran. Travelers and their family members are advised to ensure strict respiratory and hand hygiene. They have been asked to cover their face while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently and avoid hand-shakes.

Travelers coming to India from the countries with reported cases of coronavirus or those having history of travel to these countries are asked to report to District/Block health authorities immediately in case they develop any symptoms like fever, cough and cold or difficulty in breathing.