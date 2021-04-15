UP Govt Issues Guidelines for Migrant Labourers Returning Amid Covid Surge

The second wave of Coronavirus has hit the entire country, including Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, many states have taken steps like lockdown and night curfew.

Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, migrant labourers have started coming back to their native places from different states, including Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

According to the guidelines issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) of Uttar Pradesh, people who are not found to be infected will be sent to home quarantine for 14 days, whereas people without symptoms will be sent to home quarantine for seven days.

Not only this, it has been clearly stated in the guideline that upon arrival of migrant labourers in their district, the district administration should not only screen them but also prepare a list of important information, including their names, addresses and mobile numbers.

In Uttar Pradesh, 20,510 new corona cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, whereas the total number of active cases so far is 1,11,835.

In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to consider imposing a full lockdown for two or three weeks in the cities, most affected by the corona infection. The court said that no person should be seen without a mask on the road, otherwise the court will take contempt proceedings against the police. The court has said that not more than 50 people should gather in social religious events. The next hearing on the petition will be held on April 19.

