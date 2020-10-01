UP Govt Issues Unlock Guidelines, Dura Puja Pandals to Be Allowed with Riders

A day after the Union Home Ministry issued fresh unlock guidelines, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Thursday released its new guidelines under which schools and educational institutions can be opened after October 15 in a phased manner. The school management can reopen them in consultation with the district administration.

The new guidelines will also allow community and roadside Durga Puja pandals to be set up, but with riders. Permission is likely to be given to organise Durga Puja in which more than 100 people will be able to attend. Earlier the government had ordered that Durga Puja will not be allowed due to COVID-19.

Social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and politics programmes will be allowed outside containment zones with a maximum participation of 100 people. But functions in these categories in closed venues will be allowed to operate with a 50% capacity or a maximum of 200 people keeping in mind social distancing measures, hand sanitizers, thermal scanning, etc. Functions in open spaces will have to follow the guidelines as per the area where they take place. A detailed SOP will be issued at the administration level to keep a check on gatherings.

Children will be allowed to join classes on a voluntary basis and written consent of the parents will have to be obtained. According to SOP issued by the Ministry of Youth Welfare and Sports, swimming pools will also be allowed from October 15.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes outside containment zones will be allowed to operate with a maximum capacity of 50% of its scheduled audience seating capacity.

Public libraries will also be allowed to open.