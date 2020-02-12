Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Govt Launches Toll-free Helpline Numbers Ahead of Board Exams

The helpline numbers will remain active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams they can connect to the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Govt Launches Toll-free Helpline Numbers Ahead of Board Exams
Representative image.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched toll-free helpline numbers to solve the queries of students ahead of the Board examinations that are scheduled to begin next week.

Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Sharma, who holds the education portfolio, said that a senior officer of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has also been designated as nodal officer so that students get maximum benefit.

He said that the helpline numbers will remain active from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. In case, students have any queries regarding the board exams they can connect to the helpline numbers - 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312.

Experts of different subjects including English, Life Sciences, Geography, General Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Chemistry will be available on call on these numbers. Academicians will be open to queries regarding any subject, he said.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram