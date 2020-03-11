Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Govt Likely to Approach SC Today Against HC Order on Removal of Hoardings That Named CAA Protesters

The Allahabad High Court had on Monday ordered the Lucknow District Administration to remove hoardings identifying anti-CAA protesters that had been put up across the state capital.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 11, 2020, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Govt Likely to Approach SC Today Against HC Order on Removal of Hoardings That Named CAA Protesters
The SC said it would hear on March 16 the appeals filed by Navlakha and Teltumbde against a Bombay High Court order rejecting their anticipatory bail plea

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is likely to approach the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Allahabad High Court order which directed the Lucknow district administration to remove the hoardings of anti-CAA protesters put up across the state capital.

The Allahabad High Court had given the order and had earlier observed that the action was "highly unjust" and was an encroachment on the personal liberty of the people concerned.

Speaking on the issue, Adityanath had said, “The Allahabad High Court order is being studied. The government's first priority is the security of the 23 crore residents of the state. Whatever decision will be taken, it will be the interest of the public.”

The Allahabad High Court on Monday had ordered the Lucknow District Administration to remove the hoardings of anti-CAA protesters put up across the state capital and asked the authorities to submit a compliance report by March 16.

The banners were erected at major road crossings in the busy Hazratganj area of the state’s capital on Thursday night on the orders of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices to compensate for the public and private property damages.

Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar, human rights activist Mohammad Shoaib, Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas and former IPS officer SR Darapuri were among those whose photos appeared on the posters.

Calling the state government’s move of erecting the hoarding as “highly unjust” and stating it as absolute “encroachment” on personal liberty, the Allahabad High Court had pulled up the government and termed the act as an insult of state and its public.

Large-scale violence was reported from different parts of the state which caused causalities and substantial loss over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram