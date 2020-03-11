UP Govt Likely to Approach SC Today Against HC Order on Removal of Hoardings That Named CAA Protesters

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is likely to approach the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Allahabad High Court order which directed the Lucknow district administration to remove the hoardings of anti-CAA protesters put up across the state capital.

The Allahabad High Court had given the order and had earlier observed that the action was "highly unjust" and was an encroachment on the personal liberty of the people concerned.

Speaking on the issue, Adityanath had said, “The Allahabad High Court order is being studied. The government's first priority is the security of the 23 crore residents of the state. Whatever decision will be taken, it will be the interest of the public.”

The Allahabad High Court on Monday had ordered the Lucknow District Administration to remove the hoardings of anti-CAA protesters put up across the state capital and asked the authorities to submit a compliance report by March 16.

The banners were erected at major road crossings in the busy Hazratganj area of the state’s capital on Thursday night on the orders of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In Lucknow, around 50 people were identified by police as alleged rioters and were served notices to compensate for the public and private property damages.

Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar, human rights activist Mohammad Shoaib, Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas and former IPS officer SR Darapuri were among those whose photos appeared on the posters.

Calling the state government’s move of erecting the hoarding as “highly unjust” and stating it as absolute “encroachment” on personal liberty, the Allahabad High Court had pulled up the government and termed the act as an insult of state and its public.

Large-scale violence was reported from different parts of the state which caused causalities and substantial loss over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

