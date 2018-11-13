English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yogi Govt Likely to Ban Liquor and Meat in Ayodhya, Set to Declare City a Pilgrimage
Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson and cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said that the decision was taken in accordance with the demands of the seers.
File photo of Ayodhya railway station.
Lucknow: Soon, meat and liquor could be banned in Ayodhya and Mathura as UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to declare the cities as pilgrimage destinations.
Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson and cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said that they are considering a demand of seers in this regard. The state government has already banned the sale of liquor and meat in the area where ‘Parikrama’ is done in Mathura.
Speaking to media, Yogi’s cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, “There was a demand from seers and millions of people to ban sale of meat and liquor in Ayodhya and Mathura. The government respects their demands and is working towards fulfillment of their wishes. The area of Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon and Giriraj Ji (Govardhan) in Mathura are declared as Pilgrimage and sale of meat and liquor is also banned in these places.”
The seers of Ayodhya have been demanding a blanket ban on the sale of liquor and meat in Ayodhya as they consider it as disrespect to Lord Ram. Earlier on November 6, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath had declared to rename Faizabad district as Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepotsav in Ayodhya.
Addressing a huge gathering comprising Hindu seers who chanted “mandir ka nirman karo (build the temple),” Adityanath also announced that his government will build an airport in Ayodhya and name it after Lord Ram and a medical college will be named after his father, Dashratha.
“We have come to assure you that no power can do injustice with Ayodhya. Ayodhya is a symbol of our 'aan, baan aur shaan' (honour, pride and prestige). Every Indian knows what Ayodhya wants,” he said, alluding to the construction of the Ram Mandir at the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
