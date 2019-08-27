Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Govt Makes 15-minutes of Yoga Compulsory for Students in Primary Schools

Dwivedi has ordered schools to ensure that students participate in Yoga session during morning prayers daily. A Physical Training session will also be ensured every day before the school gets over.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
UP Govt Makes 15-minutes of Yoga Compulsory for Students in Primary Schools
A boy takes part in a mass yoga session to mark International Yoga Day. (Image: AFP)
Loading...

Lucknow: The students of primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now begin their day with 15 minutes of Yoga, according to the directions of Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi.

Dwivedi has ordered schools to ensure that students participate in Yoga session during morning prayers daily. A Physical Training session will also be ensured every day before the school gets over.

There are around 1.5 lakh government primary schools where around 1.5 crores students are studying.

Meanwhile, following the recent controversy over students at a primary school in Mirzapur being served 'roti-salt' as midday meal, Dwiwedi has directed officials to constitute flying squads in all the divisions to monitor distribution of the midday meal, books, socks and shoes, school bag, and uniforms.

Apart from this, a plan for third party audit for the year 2022 was also discussed in the meeting chaired by Dwivedi.

Earlier, a video had gone viral showing around 100 students of a government primary school in Mirzapur district being served a paltry meal of salt and roti. “The issue has come to our notice and an enquiry was ordered in the issue. After the allegations of serving roti and salt were found true, two people Murari and Arvind Tripathi have been suspended and strict action will be taken further,” District Magistrate, Mirzapur, Anurag Patel had said.

According to the allegations levelled by the locals, the school had only been serving the children a meagre meal of salt and roti, and rice at times. The locals also alleged although the milk would be distributed to the school, it was never served to the children.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
