UP Govt Makes Face Masks Compulsory in Districts Neighbouring Delhi-NCR, Public Places in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued guidelines making face masks compulsory in districts bordering the NCR region. The face masks rule has also been made compulsory at public places in Lucknow.

The announcement comes after CM Yogi held a meeting with officials in this regard. 65 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow in the last 24 hours. UP CM has given instructions to monitor these areas closely.

He also instructed to make face masks compulsory in NCR and adjoining districts including Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat. In these districts, focus will be given on vaccinating people who have been left so far.

During the recent genome sequencing of Covid positive samples in NCR, Omicron variant of the virus have been confirmed. Experts said that the number of cases is likely to increase but there will be no be a situation of hospitalization or patients getting critical.

Currently the active caseload in the state is at 695. With more than 30.75 million Covid vaccinations, the state has attained more than 103% in the first dose category, while more than 86.34% people have received both the doses. More than 94% of children in the 15 to 17 age group have received their first dose.

Earlier on Sunday, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash gave instructions to conduct Covid tests at railway stations, bus stands, airport and toll plaza of Agra-Lucknow Expressway. He also has gave instructions to conduct testing of passengers coming to Lucknow from Covid affected states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, apart from cities adjoining the national capital region like Noida and Ghaziabad.

