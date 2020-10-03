UP Govt Must Protect Hathras Rape Victim's Family, Says Rahul Gandhi after Meeting Them

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday evening met the family of the Dalit woman who died after alleged gangrape this week, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Upon speaking to the family, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security." The family also demanded an inquiry by the Supreme Court into the matter, she said.

"The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Priyanka Gandhi said. "It is the UP government's duty to protect the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim," she said.

After meeting the family, Rahul Gandhi said, "No power in the world can suppress the family's voice." The victim's brother said that the Gandhis also gave the family a cheque.

Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi on Thursday.

On Saturday, the Congress staged another demonstration at the Delhi-Noida border, where Congress workers scuffled with police and were allegedly lathi-charged.

When a delegation of Congress MPs and other leaders reached the barricades, the Noida police said they will allow only five party representatives to meet the family at their village in Hathras, about 150 km away.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday.

Villagers gathered outside as the Congress leaders entered the family's home. Some were seen on the rooftops nearby, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Congress leaders.