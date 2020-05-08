INDIA

1-MIN READ

UP Govt Okays Ordinance to Exempt Various Industries from Labour Laws for Three Years

A daily wage labourer waits to receive free food during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

A daily wage labourer waits to receive free food during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved an ordinance to exempt various industries in the state from different labour laws for three years to revive the state's economic activities which have come to a grinding halt amid the Covid-led lockdown.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has approved an ordinance to exempt various industries in the state from different labour laws for three years to revive the state's economic activities which have come to a grinding halt amid the Covid-led lockdown.

The decision to approve the ordinance was taken on Wednesday in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A government spokesperson said on Thursday The step aimed at reviving and boosting various businesses and industries has been taken because they have more or less came to a halt due to the national lockdown, the spokesman said.

The ordnance has been sent to Governor Anandi Ben Patel for her assent, said sources. There is a need to give impetus to industrial and economic activities and create more investment opportunities besides bringing back the existing industry back on track, the spokesman said.

The state Cabinet chaired by the chief minister had given its nod to the Uttar Pradesh Temporary Exemption from Certain Labour Laws Ordinance, 2020 to exempt factories, businesses, establishments and industries from the purview of all, except three labour laws and one provision of another Act for three years, the spokesman said.

Some labour laws, however, would continue to prevail, he said adding the labour laws provisions related to women and child will continue to exist along with the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, Building and Other Construction Workers Act 1996, Section 5 of the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 and Workmen Compensation Act 1923 .


