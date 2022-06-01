UP Govt Orders Ban on Sale of Liquor Near Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a ban on sale of liquor around the Ram Janambhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya.

UP Excise Minister (independent charge) Nitin Agrawal said on Wednesday that the licenses of all the liquor shops in the Ram temple area have been cancelled.

The ban comes amid saints and seers demanding a blanket ban on liquor and meat sale around religious places.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imposed a complete ban on the sale of liquor and meat near the pilgrimage sites in Mathura. The CM had also asked the authorities to make plans on the engagement of people involved in such activities and help them get involved in some other trade.

