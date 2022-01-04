UP Govt Orders Closure of Schools up to Class 10 till Jan 14, Covid Negative Report Must for Entry in Magh Mela

Alarmed by the sudden increase in the number of covid cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced closure of all government and private schools up to class 10th till January 14.

The timings of the night curfew have also been revised and it will be imposed in the state from 10pm to 6am from January 6 onwards. The decision was taken in a key meeting chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, his team and members of Health Advisory Board on Tuesday evening.

The government has also said that during the holidays the vaccination for students between the age group of 15 and 18 years will continue.

As per latest orders, if the number of active cases cross the 1,000-mark in any district, then gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls, restaurants, etc. will be allowed to operate only at 50% capacity.

For marriages in closed spaces, not more than 100 people will be allowed at a time. In open areas and grounds, people will be allowed at 50% capacity only. The government has also stated that a RTPCR negative report not less than 48 hours old should be made compulsory for all the devotees coming to ‘Prayagraj Magh Mela’.

Use of face masks and sanitisers will be compulsory, while the timings of night curfew have been revised and now it will come into play from 10pm to 6am in the state. Also, instructions have been given to make Covid Help Desks functional with immediate effect in all government, semi-government, private, trust etc. institutions, companies, historical monuments, offices, religious places, hotels-restaurants, industrial units of the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed his officials to make the facility of genome sequencing available in major medical institutions of Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, and SGPGI, Lucknow.

While addressing a high-level meeting, he said, “Genome sequencing is being done in many institutions of the state for accurate identification of Covid-19 variants. Seeing the rise in cases, it is necessary to increase the means of genome sequencing.”

Asking his officials to make sure citizens are constantly made aware of the preventive measures, he said, “Situation in all the districts is being monitored. Precaution is the best first aid measure, therefore, people should follow the mantra of SMS (sanitization, mask and social distancing).”

He also urged people not to panic unnecessarily over the ongoing coronavirus situation and directed the officials to provide correct and proper information regarding the situation.

