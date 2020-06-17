UP Govt Orders for Doubling of Hospital Beds in 11 Districts With Alarming Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Utar Pradesh has decided to double the number of beds in districts that have witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. The state government has also ordered for strengthening of ventilator systems and oxygen provision in hospitals that come in the National Capital Region (NCR). The key decisions were taken after reports from the special teams deputed in 11 most affected districts in the state.

As per government sources, the districts’ magistrates along with chief medical officers (CMOs) of Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshehar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have been asked to double the number of beds in COVID Hospitals for all levels 1, 2 and 3. The teams deputed in the 11 most affected UP districts have allegedly found that the lockdown guidelines were implemented strictly in these districts.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at a press briefing on Tuesday, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said, “There are 563 dedicated Covid hospitals of L-1, 2 & 3 in the state for treatment of coronavirus patients in which there is a provision of 1,01,236 beds. At present, patients are being treated in 139 of these Covid hospitals. All other facilities, including non-Covid care and emergency services are being provided in all district hospitals and medical colleges of the state. Apart from this, this facility is also being provided in 3,324 private hospitals of the state.”

Prasad physicians and hospital staff of all private hospitals are being trained to prevent the spread of the virus. “Physicians and medical staff of interested hospitals were trained by master trainers in the districts. The total number of active cases in the state is 5,259. A total of 8,904 people have completely recovered and been sent home. Thus, the recovery percentage remains at more than 61 per cent. However, the death toll has reached 435. At present 5,261 people are kept in the isolation wards and undergoing treatment,” added Prasad.

The Principal Secretary Health said 13, 966 samples were tested in the state on Monday and 1,082 pools of five samples each were tested, in which 150 people were found positive and 122 pools of 10 samples each were tested, in which 15 people were found positive. He said 83, 462 people have been called so far using the Arogya Setu app. Of these, 166 people said they are infected and are being treated in various Covid hospitals.

Similarly, 3,415 people said they are currently in quarantine. ASHA workers are constantly in touch with workers. So far, 16,75,579 workers have been tracked. Of these, symptoms have been detected in 1,463 people. So far, the results of the testing 1,017 people have been reported, of which 164 reports were positive and 853 were negative.

