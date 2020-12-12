UP Govt Ordinance Against Forceful Religious Conversion Challenged in Allahabad HC

The ordinance by the UP government against forced religious conversion has been challenged in the Allahabad High Court. Describing the ordinance as ‘morally and constitutionally illegal’, a petition has been filed to repeal it. The writ petition, filed on behalf of Saurabh Kumar, also sought a ban on harassment under the law.

The petition alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath had given a statement on October 31 that the UP government would bring a law against Love Jihad. The CM believes that the marriage of a Hindu girl by a Muslim youth is part of a conspiracy to get converted. The single bench has declared conversion for marriage illegal. After this, this statement of CM Yogi has come.

The division bench of the High Court has ruled against the decision of the single bench. The court has said that two adults can marry. The court has not considered it wrong to change religion and marry. The court has said that every person has the right to choose a life partner and religion of his choice.

It has been alleged in the petition that this ordinance is contrary to the decision of the Salamat Ansari case. This ordinance also violates Article 21 of the right to life. The petition demanded that this ordinance be declared unconstitutional. The charge in the petition is that the ordinance is contrary to the judgment in the Salamat Ansari case and also that the ordinance also violates Article 21 right to life. The petition demanded the High Court to declare this ordinance unconstitutional.

The UP Cabinet had earlier approved the proposal of the Anti-Unlawful Conversion Act for marriage. Earlier, state government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh had said that the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the proposal of the law to stop the incidents of conversion by fraudulent ways for marriage.

After the passing of the proposal in the cabinet, there is a provision of a fine of 15- 50 thousand. At the same time, conversion of religion in the name of marriage has been declared illegal. If any group commits conversion, it will be punished with 3 to 10 years of imprisonment.