UP Govt Planning Ordinance to Punish Those Who Misbehave With Frontline Covid-19 Workers

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to bring an ordinance with provisions for stringent punishment against those flouting lockdown orders and misbehaving with frontline COVID-19 workers, sources said.

The state government is mulling over bringing an ordinance called the 'Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020', they said.

It will also have provisions for strict punishment against those running away from quarantine centres, besides for people caught violating lockdown orders, the government sources said.

Provisions for punishment for those attacking frontline COVID-19 workers like medical and sanitation workers, and police personnel will also be there in the ordinance, they said.

People spitting in public places and breaking isolation will also face action, the sources said.

The government is planning provisions of imprisonment of up to seven years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh for those misbehaving and acting indecently with frontline COVID-19 workers.

"The aim behind this is to provide security to health workers, police personnel and others in the forefront in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the sources said."

The central government had initiated a similar step recently against those indulging in attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

