Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Govt Planning Ordinance to Punish Those Who Misbehave With Frontline Covid-19 Workers

The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to bring an ordinance with provisions for stringent punishment against those flouting lockdown orders and misbehaving with frontline COVID-19 workers, sources said.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 2:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UP Govt Planning Ordinance to Punish Those Who Misbehave With Frontline Covid-19 Workers
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to bring an ordinance with provisions for stringent punishment against those flouting lockdown orders and misbehaving with frontline COVID-19 workers, sources said.

The state government is mulling over bringing an ordinance called the 'Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020', they said.

It will also have provisions for strict punishment against those running away from quarantine centres, besides for people caught violating lockdown orders, the government sources said.

Provisions for punishment for those attacking frontline COVID-19 workers like medical and sanitation workers, and police personnel will also be there in the ordinance, they said.

People spitting in public places and breaking isolation will also face action, the sources said.

The government is planning provisions of imprisonment of up to seven years and fine up to Rs 5 lakh for those misbehaving and acting indecently with frontline COVID-19 workers.

"The aim behind this is to provide security to health workers, police personnel and others in the forefront in the fight against the novel coronavirus, the sources said."

The central government had initiated a similar step recently against those indulging in attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,629

    +619*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,332

    +1,358*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,696

    +669*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,007

    +70*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres